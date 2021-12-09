Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
