La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
