Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

