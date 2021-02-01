It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.81. 17 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Periods of snow. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 i…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Don't go o…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 10.23. We'll see a…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 17.96. A 22-degree l…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 18.17. We'll see a…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temp…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. Th…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 24.8. A 8-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 15.35. We'll see a low tem…