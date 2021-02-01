 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.81. 17 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

