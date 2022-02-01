 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

