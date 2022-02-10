It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
