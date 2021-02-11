Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -6.91. -6 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until THU 10:00 AM CST. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.