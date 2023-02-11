Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.