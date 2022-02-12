Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. We'll see a low temperature of -2 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.