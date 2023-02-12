Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.