Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.