Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Another winter storm Thursday in central and southern Wisconsin. See how much snow may fall and when
Dry during the day Wednesday, but rain and snow will begin to push in this evening, and it looks like a wintry mess for Thursday. Track the ac…
Wintry mess for southern and central Wisconsin Thursday. Get the latest timing and snowfall forecast here
A mix of rain and snow is expected throughout the day, but some will be seeing much more snow than others. Find out when the activity will pea…
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…