Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel even colder at -3. Today's forecasted low temperature is -16 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.