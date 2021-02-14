It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel even colder at -3. Today's forecasted low temperature is -16 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
