The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
