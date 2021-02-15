Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

 Skip to main content
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. We'll see a low temperature of -12 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

