It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. We'll see a low temperature of -12 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
