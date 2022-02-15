 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

