La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
