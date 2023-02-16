It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Wintry mess for southern and central Wisconsin Thursday. Get the latest timing and snowfall forecast here
A mix of rain and snow is expected throughout the day, but some will be seeing much more snow than others. Find out when the activity will pea…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Today's we…
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…