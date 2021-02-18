 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 20. -1 degree is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

