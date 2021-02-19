It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 18. We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
