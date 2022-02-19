Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. 18 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.