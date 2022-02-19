It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. 18 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. 9 degrees is today's low. We…
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. T…
This evening in La Crosse: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 6F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It migh…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 0F. NW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, La Crosse…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool tomorrow. The fore…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14. A 0-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.