Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.