Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 32.57. 16 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.