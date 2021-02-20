It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 25. 20 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel even colder at -3. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. We'll see a low temperature of…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low -16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperature…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. Today's forecasted low tempe…
For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low -12F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperat…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low -6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperature…
This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 18. We'll see a low temperature …