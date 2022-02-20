Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
