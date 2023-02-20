Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Monday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.