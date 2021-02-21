It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
