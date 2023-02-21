It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 23 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected t…
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees…
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Monday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy…