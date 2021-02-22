 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News