Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.