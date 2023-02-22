It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
