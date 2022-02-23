Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. A 2-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.