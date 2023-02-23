It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -1 degree. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.