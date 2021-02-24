Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.