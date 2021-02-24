Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 25. 20 degrees is today's low. T…
This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Monday, with temperatures in th…
This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will bla…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A shower of rain or wet snow possible.…
This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 18. We'll see a low temperature …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 20. -1 degree is today's l…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degre…