Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. 8 degrees is today's low. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

