La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 25. 20 degrees is today's low. T…
This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Monday, with temperatures in th…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A shower of rain or wet snow possible.…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will bla…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted.…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 18. We'll see a low temperature …
This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, La Crosse people should be prepared for te…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at…