Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.