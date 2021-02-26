 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

