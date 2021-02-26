Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 25. 20 degrees is today's low. T…
This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Monday, with temperatures in th…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A shower of rain or wet snow possible.…
This evening in La Crosse: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will bla…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted.…
This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, La Crosse people should be prepared for te…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degre…