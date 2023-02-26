Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
