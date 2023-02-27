La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
