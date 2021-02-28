It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
