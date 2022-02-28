Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.