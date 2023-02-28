The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
