The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.