It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. -6 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Key ingredients for a storm to undergo bombogenesis are an unstable atmosphere, temperature differences and high-speed winds in the upper atmosphere.
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 29-degree low…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 12 degrees is today's low. P…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13. -4 degrees is today's low. The La Crosse area should see a l…