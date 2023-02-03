It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7. 4 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.