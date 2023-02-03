It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7. 4 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23. A 10-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expect…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Storm to dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. See how much will fall and where
There will be a sharp dividing line between snow and rain, with more falling to the north and west and less to the south and east, according t…
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see…