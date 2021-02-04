 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

