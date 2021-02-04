Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.