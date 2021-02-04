La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Periods of snow. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 i…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Don't go o…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. …
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 32.57. 16 deg…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Rain and snow showers mixed after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds S…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 17.96. A 22-degree l…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, La Crosse people should be…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. Th…