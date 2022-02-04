It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 13. -5 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Key ingredients for a storm to undergo bombogenesis are an unstable atmosphere, temperature differences and high-speed winds in the upper atmosphere.
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 29-degree low…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 12 degrees is today's low. P…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.