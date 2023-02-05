It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 deg…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23. A 10-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expect…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7. 4 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. T…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Storm to dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. See how much will fall and where
There will be a sharp dividing line between snow and rain, with more falling to the north and west and less to the south and east, according t…