Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Monday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph.