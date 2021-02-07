 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -6.84. Today's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

