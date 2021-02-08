It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 0.93. A -10-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -6.84. Today's foreca…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 3F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, …
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
For the drive home in La Crosse: Considerable cloudiness. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good da…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -12.17. -10 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy skies. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to st…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 32.57. 16 deg…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Rain and snow showers mixed after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds S…