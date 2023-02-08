Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.