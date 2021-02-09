 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -1.08. A -6-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Netherlands hit by first ‘proper snowstorm’ in a decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News